PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 20): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the famous battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game was made for players with low-end devices and only requires 600 MB of storage space and 1 GB RAM to run.

PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.20.1 update was recently rolled out. Players who have the previous version, i.e. 0.20.0, can directly download the new update in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 20) via the game's APK file

As mentioned above, players who have the 0.20.0 version can directly update to the latest version in-game.

However, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can first download it and then update to 0.20.1. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click on the link given below to do so.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they have to click on the 'Download APK' option. The download will soon commence.

Step 3: Players should then enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if it hasn't been done already. They can do this by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Finally, players should locate the APK file and install it.

After the completion of the in-game patch, players can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite on their device.

Note: The size of the in-game update is 98 MB (it may vary depending upon the device of the users), and that of the APK file is 575 MB. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

