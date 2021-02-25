PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 21): APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile. The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, underlining its popularity in the mobile gaming community.

PUBG Mobile Lite was made for players with low-end devices and only requires 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version was recently released. Players who have the previous variant (0.20.0) can directly update to the latest version in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 21) via APK file from the official website

The size of the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version is 575 MB. Players have to make sure that they have sufficient space on their devices before downloading the file. The size of the in-game update varies based on the device.

As mentioned above, players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the 0.20.1 variant in-game. However, those who do not have the 0.20.0 version can download it first and then update to the latest one.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite from its official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite by clicking here.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will soon begin.

Step 3: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously. Locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Open PUBG Mobile Lite after completing the installation process.

Players will be able to enjoy the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version after the in-game patches are complete.

