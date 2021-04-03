PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update for Season 23 WP: APK download link for worldwide users

Over a year after the successful launch of PUBG Mobile, the developers released a streamlined version called PUBG Mobile Lite. The game builds on the original gameplay but features numerous changes like a reduced lobby and map size.

Unlike its better variant, it calls for fast-paced action with the match for 10 minutes or under.

The game is only available for Android users, and they can directly download it from Google Play Store or use the APK file from the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite using APK.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update for Season 23 WP using APK file

Players with the previous 0.20.0 version on their device can avail the latest version in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the older variant can download it and then update to 0.20.1.

They can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link for it has been provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Click on the “Download APK” option. The download for the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file will soon begin.

The APK file size is around 575 MB. For comparison, the size of the in-game patch varies. Users have to make sure that there is sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: Gamers have to locate and install the APK file. They must remember to enable the “Install from unknown source” option if not done earlier.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, open the game. Players will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite once the in-game patches conclude.

If users face a parsing error, they can try downloading the APK file again and following the steps mentioned above.

