PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 latest global version update (Season 20): APK download link for worldwide users

The 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was recently rolled out (Image via wallpapercave.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 21 Jan 2021, 08:54 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most mobile popular games in the battle royale genre. It is the streamlined version of the renowned title, PUBG Mobile, and was made for players with low-end devices.

The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 4.2/5.

The PUBG Mobile Lite developers often introduce a variety of changes in the game with regular updates.

The 0.20.1 version of the game was recently rolled out, and players with the older version, i.e., 0.20.0, can directly download the latest update in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step on how to download the latest global version update of PUBG Mobile Lite.  

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 latest global version update (Season 20) via the APK file

As mentioned before, players who have the 0.20.0 version installed on their device can directly update to the 0.20.1 version in-game. Meanwhile, players who do not have the older version (0.20.0) on their device can download it and later update it to 0.20.1.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB, and that of the in-game update is 98 MB (may differ depending upon the device). Players should, therefore, ensure that they have enough storage space available before downloading.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and play the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players first need to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the ‘Download APK’ option. Click on this link to visit the webpage of the game. 

Step 2: They should then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not done previously. It can be done by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Players should next locate the APK file and install it.

Step 4: They can then open the game. After the completion of the in-game patch, they can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Published 21 Jan 2021, 08:54 IST
