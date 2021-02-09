PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update for Android (global): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile and was created for players with low-end devices.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite frequently introduce new features to the game to enhance the battle royale experience for players.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was released recently. Players who have the 0.20.0 version can download the update in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest 0.20.1 version on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update for Android (global) via APK file

As mentioned previously, players who have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite can update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have the older version can download it first and then update to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They should then press the ‘Download APK’ button. The APK file download will soon begin.

Step 3: Next, players should enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Step 4: They must locate and install the APK file on their devices before opening PUBG Mobile Lite.

After the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: The size of the APK file is around 575 MB, so players have to ensure that they have enough space available on their device. The size of the in-game update varies based on the device of the user.

