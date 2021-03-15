PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (global): APK download link, file size, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, was specifically created for users with low-end devices. The game requires 600 MB of free storage space and 1 GB of RAM to run efficiently.

The title features quick-paced action that sees 60 users parachuting onto an island and fighting it out against each other for the Chicken Dinner. Similar to its better version, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite incorporate multiple new features and aspects through periodic updates.

Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳



Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can! pic.twitter.com/iNVMN6U54X — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 9, 2021

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (global)

The latest version of the game, the 0.20.1 update, was recently released. Players that have the older variant of the title (0.20.0) can directly update it in-game. And those who do not have it can first download the older version and then update to 0.20.1.

Follow the steps given below to do the same:

Step 1: First, players must visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link for it has been given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Tap on the "Download APK" option; the download process will then begin.

Step 3: After the download is completed, install the APK file and open PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches conclude, players can enjoy playing the game on their Android devices.

If users encounter an error message that states: “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can try downloading the APK file again and following the steps given above.

Maximize their intimidation and minimize the ammo needed to make your opponents run 😉👊



Grab The Pummeler Set today! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/rH6nRCR29k — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 2, 2021

Note: The APK file size is around 575 MB, and the in-game patch varies based on the device that the players use. Hence, they must ensure that there is sufficient space available on their devices before downloading it.

