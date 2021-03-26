PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update (global): APK download link for global Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, was created for players with low-end devices.

The game is only available on the Android platform. Players can download it from the Google Play Store or via the APK file present on the official website.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was released recently. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the new version of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update using the APK file

Players who have the 0.20.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices can directly update to the newer one in-game. Those who do not have the 0.20.0 version will have to download it first and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Download APK” button. The download will begin soon.

Step 3: Players can then enable the “Install from unknown source” option, if not done previously, and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the game is installed, players can open it on their devices. After the in-game patches are done, they can enjoy the 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If players encounter a parsing error, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Note: The size of the APK is around 575 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch varies. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the APK file.

