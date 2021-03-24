PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 start date, time, leaked WP rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile. In the game, 60 players land on a 2x2 island and fight it out against one another to win a match.

PUBG Mobile Lite is almost as popular as PUBG Mobile, with over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The Winner Pass is one of the best features of PUGB Mobile Lite. It is a tier-based reward system where players have to complete missions and climb up the ranks to obtain exclusive items.

Season 22 of PUBG Mobile Lite is currently underway, but fans are already hyped up for the arrival of Season 23.

This article takes a look at the start date of Season 23, leaked WP rewards and more in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23

Start date and time

A new WP is released in PUBG Mobile Lite every month. The current Winner Pass is set to conclude on March 30 2021. After it ends, the WP section will get locked, and players will not be able to complete missions or claim any rewards.

Season 23 of PUBG Mobile Lite will make its way into the game on April 1 2021. The expected time for its release is 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

Price of Winner Pass

There are two different variants of the Winner Pass available in PUBG Mobile Lite - the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. Players will be able to purchase them for 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked WP rewards

Here are a few of the leaked rewards of the Season 23 WP of PUBG Mobile Lite:

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Players can watch the following video to check out other leaks from the WP:

How to upgrade WP in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass:

Step 1: Players must first open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will open up. Players should press on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Both paid variants will appear on the screen. Players can select the desired variant and click on the purchase option present below it.

