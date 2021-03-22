PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update global version: APK download link for worldwide players

PUBG Mobile Lite was released to offer users with low-end devices an exhilarating Battle Royale experience. Since its launch, the player base has grown with frequent updates.

Players can download the latest version of the game from the APK file present on the official website. This article lists a step-by-step guide on to do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: How to update PUBG Mobile Lite to 0.20.1 global version: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

A step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update using APK file

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite, the 0.20.1 version, was rolled out quite a while back. Users with the older variant on their devices can update it in-game. Meanwhile, those that don’t have the 0.20.0 version can download it from the website and then update to 0.20.1.

They can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite, or they can click here.

Step 2: Next, they have to tap on the “Download APK” option; the download for the APK file of the game will commence.

Step 3: Once the file gets downloaded, users have to locate and install it. However, they have to remember to enable the “Install from unknown source” option.

Step 4: After the in-game patches, they can enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case the players encounter an error message stating: “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps provided above.

Note: The APK file size is around 575 MB, and that of the in-game patch varies slightly. Therefore, users have to ensure that sufficient space available on their devices.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android devices?