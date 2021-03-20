PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update for Season 22 (Global version): APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite provides a similar battle royale experience to the original PUBG Mobile. However, it has a relatively smaller size and can run smoothly on low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or by using the APK file from the game's official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update for Season 22 (Global version)

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update was released a while ago. Players who have the older version of the title can directly update it in-game. However, those who do not have the previous 0.20.0 version can download it first and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click the link provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then tap on the "Download APK" option. The APK file size is 575 MB.

Step 3: Next, players should install the APK file. They must remember to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 4: Once the APK file is installed, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. They can enjoy the latest version of the game after the in-game patches are complete. The size of the in-game patch varies.

If players face a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

