PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates that add new features to the title and fix old bugs to improve the overall gameplay experience for players.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version is the latest iteration of the game. Android users can download it via the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

This article shows players how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB download link for Android users

Step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update using the game's APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is provided below:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Once on the website, players should click on the “APK Download” option, as shown in the picture below.

Players should tap on the "APK Download" button on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website

Step 3: Players will then have to locate and install the APK file. They should enable the “Install when available” option if they haven’t done so previously.

The APK file size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version is 610 MB. Therefore, players have to ensure that they have enough space on their device before proceeding with the download.

Step 4: When the installation is complete, players can open the app and log in to their accounts to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version.

Note: If players encounter an error which states, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they should consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps cited above again.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Also read: Krafton responds to query on Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official release date