PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for global users (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite was released to cater to users with low-end phones and has minimal device requirements. It only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite, i.e., 0.21.0, was recently released by the developers, providing users with a better gaming experience. They can download it directly via the Google Play Store.

Players can also utilize the APK download link present on the official website of the game. This article is a step-by-step guide for downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update via the APK file.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update using the APK file

Players can follow the steps provided below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the APK file:

Step 1: They have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the "APK Download" button, and the download process for the APK file will begin soon.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK is about 610 MB. Therefore, users must make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices.

Step 3: After the APK file is downloaded, players can install it. However, they must toggle on the 'install from unknown source' option if they haven't previously.

Step 4: Upon conclusion of the installation, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite and try out the new 0.21.0 update on their Android devices.

Players might encounter an error message which states that there was a problem parsing the package. In that case, they can consider redownloading the APK and following the steps that have been earlier mentioned.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

