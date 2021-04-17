PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for worldwide Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates from its developers, meaning new additions are regular. The devs recently released the game's latest iteration, i.e., the 0.21.0 update.

Players can download the new version from the Google Play Store on their Android devices. They can also utilize the APK file present on the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

This article provides a detailed guide to downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update using the APK file

As stated above, users can avail the game using the APK present on the official website. They can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website here.

Step 2: They have to tap on the 'APK Download' option. The APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update will soon be downloaded.

Note: The size of the APK is around 610 MB. Before downloading, players have to make sure that they have enough space on their devices.

Step 3: Once the APK is downloaded, players have to locate and install it. They must remember to enable the 'install from unknown source' option if they haven't done so previously.

Step 4: After the completion of the installation process, users can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy playing the 0.21.0 version on their devices.

In case they face an error message reading, "There was an error parsing the package," they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the same steps that have been mentioned above.

