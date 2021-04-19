PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, was created for players with low-end devices.

The game only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite recently introduced the 0.21.0 version of the game. Players can download the latest version from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store or via the APK file which is available on the game's official website.

This article is a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 release date, leaked WP rewards, and more

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update using APK

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update via the APK file of the game:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can do so by clicking this link.

Step 2: Players should click on the 'APK Download' button. The download for the APK file will begin soon.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is about 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have adequate storage space available on their devices before downloading the files.

Step 3: After the download is complete, players can then install the APK file. However, they should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option before doing so.

Step 4: Once the installation ends, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the latest version of the game.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps given above again.

Advertisement

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users with new features