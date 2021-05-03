PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest update: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile. It was created to give players with low-end devices a premium BR experience.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite, i.e., the 0.21.0 version, was released back in April.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their devices using the APK file present on the game's official website.

Here’s a guide on how to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new version using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Players must head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to reach the webpage of the game.

Step 2: They should then click on the “APK Download” button. The download will begin soon.

Players should note that the APK file size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update is around 610 MB. Players should ensure that they have sufficient storage space available before downloading the file.

Step 3: Next, players should toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option if they haven’t done so before. They must then locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy the latest 0.21.0 version on their Android devices.

Note: If a player encounters an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

