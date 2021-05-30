PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest version update: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 is the latest version of the streamlined title, released in April. As with every update, new features, improvements, and fixes have enhanced the players’ experience.

To download the title, users can visit its Google Play Store page. (Click here)

Concurrently, players can also head to the official website of the BR title, where they can find the APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update.

This article offers users a guide on downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices via the APK.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest version update

Here are the steps that players can follow to avail the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Users must go to the PUBG Mobile Lite website. Clicking here will take them to the webpage.

Step 2: Once they have done so, players need to click on the “APK Download” button. The download for the game’s APK will soon commence.

Upon reaching the website, players have to tap on the "APK Download" button

Before they can go ahead with the download, there must be sufficient storage space on their devices. Also, the APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version is 610 MB.

Step 3: Gamers will have to locate and install the game on their devices after the download gets over. Before doing so, they are required to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” button.

Step 4: Finally, users can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the new iteration.

Note: If players face an error message reading that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider downloading the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite again and follow the steps stated above.

