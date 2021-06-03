PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest version update: Direct APK download link for global Android users

The latest PUBG Mobile Lite update (0.21.0) was released in April this year. Like every other update, this patch introduced new features, improvements, and bug fixes to improve the overall battle royale experience of the game.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update can be downloaded using the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest version update via APK file

Players can download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: They should then tap on the “APK Download” option. The APK file will be downloaded soon.

The size of the APK file is 610 MB. Players should ensure that their device has adequate storage space before downloading the file.

Tap on the "APK Download" button

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players need to locate and install the APK file. However, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: When the installation is done, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest version of the game.

Note: If a player encounters an error stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

