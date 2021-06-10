PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new global update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates that bring new features and technical improvements to the game. These updates not only keep the existing fanbase interested in the gameplay but also attract new players to the battle royale.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released about two months ago, and Android users can download it directly from the Google Play Store. They can also use the APK file available on the game's official website to download the update.

Beauty ✅

Talent ✅

Danger ✅



Check out the newest PUBG MOBILE LITE Winner Pass today! pic.twitter.com/lVG2R97aGp — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 2, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players plead with developers to release a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new update using APK

Players can follow these steps to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click on this link to do so.

Step 2: They should then click on the “APK Download” option located at the bottom of the home page. The APK file will be downloaded soon.

The size of the APK file is 610 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading it.

On the website, the players need to click on the "APK Download" option.

Step 3: After downloading the APK file, players should locate and install it on their devices. However, they must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite. They can log in to their accounts to play the latest version of the game.

Make the opponents fall for your beauty and skill! 💃



Get the Girls Power Suite in PUBG MOBILE LITE's newest Winner Pass! pic.twitter.com/HKpfLxKDea — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 1, 2021

Note: If the player faces a parsing error while installing the APK file, they can try re-downloading the file and following the same steps above.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Game modes, system requirements, and more details compared

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh