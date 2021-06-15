PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new update: APK download link for global version

PUBG Mobile Lite has experienced a massive rise in its player base and popularity since releasing in 2019. A few factors have contributed to the success of this game, with low device requirements and periodic updates being two of them.

The developers add various new features regularly. The latest iteration, i.e., PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update, was rolled out back in April and can be downloaded using the game’s APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new update using the APK file

Players can download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version via the game’s website here.

Here are the steps to download and install the game:

Step 1: Users need to visit the website of the game using the link provided above.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage of PUBG Mobile Lite, they must tap on the “APK Download” option as shown in the given picture:

Users must click on the “APK Download” option on PUBG Mobile Lite’s website to download the file

(The download for the APK will soon begin)

Step 3: Next, gamers should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the 0.21.0 version APK file.

Once the installation is completed, they can log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts to access the game’s latest version.

Players need to login to their accounts in order to play the game

Players can consider re-downloading the game’s APK file if they encounter a parsing error while installing the game.

Note: The size of PUBG Mobile Lite’s APK is 610 MB. Therefore, players must make sure that their device has adequate storage before they proceed with the download procedure.

