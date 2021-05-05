PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite, the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, was launched to provide an exhilarating and immersive BR experience to players with low-end devices. It receives frequent updates, where the developers make several new additions, fix bugs, and more.

Back in April, the 0.21.0 version was rolled out, and users can directly avail of it from the Google Play Store. They can also utilize the APK file present on the game’s official website to download and install the latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

This article is a step-by-step guide for players to do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for Android via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite is 610 MB. Users must have an adequate amount of space on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: First, they must visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: Users can click on the “APK Download” option. The download process for the APK file will begin soon.

Step 3: Once the APK of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version is downloaded, they have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source “option. Next, they are required to locate and install the file.

After the game’s installation process concludes, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy playing the latest version.

If they face an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned earlier.

