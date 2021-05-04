PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two popular battle royale games designed for low-end Androids. These games seek to provide the best possible gaming experience on such smartphones.

Since both have the same goal, players often pit them against each other to see which is superior. This article compares the gameplay and graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire on smartphones with 3 GB RAM to determine which is better in May 2021.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire for low-spec phones?

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style

Since both games are based on the BR genre, the core concept is that the sole survivor on the virtual battlefield wins the match.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players battle it out on an island to defeat their enemies and win matches. At the same time, 50 Free Fire players land on an island, competing against each other to win games.

A single match lasts the same amount of time in both titles, which is around 15 to 20 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is more interactive, providing players with a more immersive environment. It contains several map details as well as graphical illustrations of high contrast. The game also runs flawlessly at 60 frames per second on high-end devices.

Free Fire stands out from other BR titles due to its graphics optimization. The game's graphics are more arcade-like. It does, however, have slightly better color options and frame rates of 60 FPS on high-end devices (4 GB RAM and above).

Verdict: Which is better?

PUBG Mobile Lite is a decent game on 3 GB RAM devices that provides an authentic battle royale experience for players, even on low-end devices.

Free Fire lacks life-like quality but is also attractive because of the slew of exclusive features that it offers.

Regarding performance, both will run effortlessly on 3 GB RAM devices as the minimum RAM requirement for these titles is only 2 GB. However, if players like the original and classic BR experience, they can opt for PUBG Mobile Lite. If they like to try out new features alongside the BR experience, Free Fire is their go-to game.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions. Players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.

