5 best tips to win solo vs squad fights in Free Fire

Solo vs squad matches is the real skill-testing challenge in Free Fire. Players often like to play solo games in the squad mode, where they face the ultimate challenge in this battle royale title — facing a whole squad alone.

However, beginners should not try this gameplay style as it can result in early deaths. Intermediates and pros tend to play such modes more often, helping them accrue better rank points if they manage to get to the match's last circles.

This article shares some of the best tips that players can follow to win every fight while playing solo vs squad matches in Free Fire.

What are the best tips to win solo vs squad fights in Free Fire?

#1 - Use scan while landing

Land away from hot zones to gather better and more loot (Image via Fireeyes Gaming/ YouTube)

A scan is one of the most essential utilities in the game that reveals enemies' positions inside a certain radius. Players are recommended to use it while landing at a hot drop. It will help them locate the number of enemies nearby and also their initial positions.

Players can use this feature to their advantage by landing away from enemies and gathering enough loot to fight against a squad. With better weapons and utilities, players will always have a chance to overpower a squad.

Advertisement

#2 - Always carry a close-range weapon

Players need to carry a close-range weapon that deals heavy damage. Weapons like MP40, Mag-7, and M1014 in Free Fire are lethal over such distances and should be used while taking down a squad.

These firearms will take a single or couple of blows to knock down an enemy, allowing players to knock down enemies in a squad faster with just one magazine.

Also read: 5 best characters for Garena Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in April 2021

#3 - Use TPP advantage

Making the best use of TPP can help players knock down multiple enemies (Image via Fireeyes Gaming/ YouTube)

Advertisement

While playing solo vs squad in Free Fire, players must always use the Third Person Perspective (TPP) advantage. If a squad rushes a player, they need to take cover behind any obstacle where enemies cannot locate him. Players can then move the camera to assess the enemy positions.

As the opponents come near, players can take them down one by one using the TPP view.

#4 - Use grenades and gloo walls

Gloo shields and grenades can be life savers (Image via Fireeyes Gaming/ YouTube)

Using utilities is always necessary for solo vs squad fights. Players must carry all the utilities like gloo wall grenades, explosives, etc. It can help them knock down enemy squads from a distance.

If two players from the opponent squad get knocked down, players can use this to their advantage and kill the rest of the two enemies using proper tactics and gloo wall shades.

Also read: Chrono vs Wukong: Which Garena Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

#5 - Don't rush

Advertisement

Playing solo vs squad in Free Fire also requires a lot of patience. Being alone, they should always be aware that they won't get a second chance if knocked down.

Hence, players should always hide behind cover and wait for the right time to attack opponents. Instead of blindly rushing at the enemy, they need to use cover every time they pick a fight.

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire

Note: This article reflects the author's views.