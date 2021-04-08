Top 5 riskiest drop locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map in April 2021

Bermuda map is arguably one of the most popular and one of the oldest Free Fire maps. The map is the largest in the game and hosts most of the classic battle royale matches.

Like every other battle royale map, Bermuda also has some popular hot drop locations that are quite risky for beginners and rank pushers to land on. These locations contain decent loot but attract a horde of players who like to have early fights.

This article shares five of the most risky hot drop locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map as of April 2021.

What are the riskiest landing spots on Free Fire's Bermuda map in April 2021?

#1 - Clock Tower

The infamous Clock Tower is currently the most crowded hot drop on Free Fire's Bermuda map. Clock Tower, located on the western side of the Bermuda map, is also close to two other hot drop locations: Bimasakti Strip and Factory.

The crowd level in this area is high,f and players who are pushing ranks are strictly recommended not to land here.

#2 - Peak

The Peak in Free Fire

The Peak has consistently been one of the most popular hot drops since the release of the game. The area is located on an elevated plateau, consisting of two or three compounds with a decent amount of loot.

Being at the center of the map, this location attracts most of the crowd and hosts most of the early fights.

#3 - Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti strip in Free Fire

The Bimasakti strip features two compounds of buildings across a strip of road. Both of these compounds host a decent amount of loot and even offer level 3 gear. As this location shares the core of the map, it oversees chaotic gunfights every time the path of flight is near and over Bimasakti.

#4 - Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Free Fire

Mars Electric is located at the southern edge of the Bermuda map. It is a very large area that offers a large amount of loot to players. Though the place is not always crowded, it often features a lot of early fights.

It is one of the riskiest locations on the Bermuda map as it is isolated from the rest of the map. Once players engage in a fight, it is difficult to escape the area without finishing the fight.

#5 - Mill

The Mill is a place that is scarce in loot but oversees many teams landing for early fights. It is located at the northeastern edge of the map, surrounded by rocky mountains and a large waterbody.

It is a very small place and is ideal for short and intense fights but is risky for beginners or passive players who tend to avoid fights.

