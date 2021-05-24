PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version global update: APK download link

PUBG Mobile Lite was created for players with low-end mobile devices. The game has minimal system requirements and can run smoothly with 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM.

The number of players per match has been reduced to 60 players in PUBG Mobile Lite (as opposed to 100 in PUBG Mobile). These players have to fight it out against one another on a 2x2 island.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version was released back in April, and many improvements have been made to the game. Android users can download the update via the Google Play Store or using the APK file available on the official website of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version global update using the game's APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is given below:

Webpage of the game: Click here

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players should click on the “APK Download” option as shown in the picture below:

Tap on the "APK Download" button

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file is 610 MB. Before downloading the file, players should ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices.

Step 3: When the download is complete, players will have to locate and install the APK file on their devices. However, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite once the installation is over. They can then log in to their account to enjoy the 0.21.0 version of the game.

Note: If players face an error stating there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps stated above again.

