PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version global update: APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite made its mark on the mobile platform and has accumulated a considerable user base. Launched in August 2019, the game was designed for low-end devices. Since then, the app has garnered more than 100 million downloads on Google Play.

Other than the low requirements, periodic updates are another reason why PUBG Mobile Lite is so popular. It was a few months ago that the latest version of the game, 0.21.0, was released.

Installing it requires the APK file found on the game’s website itself.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update

Step 1: As stated above, the APK of the game is present on its official website. Users can visit it by clicking on this link.

Users should click on the “APK Download” option to download the game’s file

Step 2: Upon reaching there, they will find an option reading “APK Download.” Gamers need to click on that, and the file will soon be downloaded.

They should note that it is 610 MB in size, so they should have enough storage on their devices.

Once the file is downloaded on their device, these steps can be followed to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version:

Step 1: Players should toggle the “Install from Unknown Source” option on their phones if the same hasn’t been done already.

After the game is installed, users are required to login via any of the ways

Step 2: Next, the file has to be located and installed. After that process ends, gamers can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the 0.21.0 update.

Players can download the file again and repeat the steps stated above should they encounter a parsing error during installation.

