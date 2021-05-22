PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version global update: APK download link for Android users

Back in August 2019, the developers of PUBG Mobile released a streamlined version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite. Like the original title, this version gained massive popularity on the mobile platform and has a large player base.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released over a month ago, bringing new features, improvements and bug fixes to the game.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite via the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the game's official website.

This article offers a guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version global update

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update on their mobile phones:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link given above to do so.

Click on the "APK Download" button on the official website

Step 2: Once players have access to the website, they should tap on the “APK Download” option. The download will begin soon.

(Note: Players have to make sure that they have sufficient storage on their Android devices before they download the file. The size of the APK file is 610 MB.)

Step 3: Players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in. They will now be able to enjoy all the new features in the game.

If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK again and follow the steps given above again.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see!

