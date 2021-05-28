PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version latest update: Direct APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is equally popular as its better version, PUBG Mobile. The game was released in 2019 and was specially made for players with low-end phones. Hence, it has pretty minimal requirements compared to that of other BR games on the mobile platform.

Regular updates are introduced to the game, bringing in new features and improving the overall experience for users. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version hit the servers last month, which players can download via the APK file present on the official website.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how users can download and install the new PUBG Mobile Lite version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version's latest update

Users can follow the steps given below to download and install the game on their devices:

Step 1: Visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. Players can use the link provided given below:

Webpage of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must click the “APK Download” button. The 0.21.0 version APK’s download will begin soon.

Before users start with the download procedure, they must ensure they have sufficient storage space. Also, it is important to note that the size of the game’s APK is 610 MB.

Step 3: Players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if they haven’t done so previously. They must then locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation ends, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest iteration of the game.

Note: If users encounter an error message that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try downloading the APK again and follow the steps mentioned above.

