PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update (2021): Direct APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite was released for the Android platform in August 2019. The game aims to provide a smooth battle royale experience for players with low-end devices.

The mobile title has garnered massive popularity in the last few years, thanks to its frequent updates.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released around two months back. Players can download it via Google Play Store or by using the APK file on the game's official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update on Android devices via APK file

Make the opponents fall for your beauty and skill! 💃



Get the Girls Power Suite in PUBG MOBILE LITE's newest Winner Pass! pic.twitter.com/HKpfLxKDea — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) June 1, 2021

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 APK file is 610 MB. Players must ensure they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 update on their devices:

Step 1: Players must head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link given below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

The download for the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite will begin once players click on the “APK Download” button

Step 2: Players should then click on the “APK Download” option at the bottom of the home page. The download will begin soon.

Step 3: When the download is complete, players must install the APK file. Before doing so, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 4: Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the new update.

Note: If a player faces an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the same steps given above.

