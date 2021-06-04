PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 WP end date revealed

The PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass (WP) is one of the best ways for players to obtain in-game items like skins, costumes and more.

It is a tier-based reward system where players can acquire rewards by completing missions and climbing up the ranks.

Every Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite lasts for one month.

End date of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 WP

End date of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass began on June 1st and will end on June 30th, 2021. Once it ends, players will not be able to access the WP section to claim rewards or complete missions.

The Season 26 Winner Pass will begin on July 1st and will bring new sets of items to the game.

Cost of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 WP

Here's the price of the two variants of the Winner Pass in the game

PUBG Mobile Lite has two different variants of the Winner Pass - the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. Players can purchase them for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 WP free rewards

WP Rank 1 - 500 BP

WP Rank 2 - 50 Silver

WP Rank 3 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5 - Romantic Catgirl Headgear

WP Rank 7 - 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9 - 65 Silver

WP Rank 10 - Mission Card (Season 25)

WP Rank 12 - 65 Silver

WP Rank 14 - 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15 - Neko Sakura Parachute

WP Rank 17 - 120 Silver

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh