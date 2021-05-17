PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update for global version: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that was created for players with low-end devices.

The latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version was released last month, and players can download it via Google Play Store. The update can also be downloaded using the APK file that is available on the game's official website.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version using the official APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update for global version via APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. The link to the website is provided below:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: Next, players should click on the “APK Download” button. The file will be downloaded soon.

Note: Before downloading the file, players must ensure that they have enough space on their devices. The size of the APK file is 610 MB.

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, players should locate and install it. They should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if they haven’t done so previously.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts. They can then enjoy the new features o the game.

Note: If users encounter an error message stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can re-download the APK file and follow the same steps given above.

