PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version update: APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite stands out as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game's popularity is primarily due to its lesser device requirements, which allows users with low-end devices to play smoothly.

The streamlined title is downloadable only on Android devices, and users can do so via the Google Play Store or the APK file.

Updates are frequently incorporated into PUBG Mobile Lite to make the game more enjoyable. The latest iteration is 0.21.2, and here's a detailed guide on downloading it using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and as a result, users from the country must refrain from downloading the game.

A guide to downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version update using APK file

The APK file for the 0.21.0 version is available on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Once the players download it, they can update to the 0.21.2 version in-game.

Here are the steps that users can follow to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite's latest iteration.

Step 1: To begin, gamers should visit the official website for PUBG Mobile Lite. Use the link provided below to reach the page:

Website: Click here.

Step 2: Users need to click on the "APK Download" in order to download the file for the 0.21.0 version.

Click on "APK Download" on the official website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK is approximately 674 MB in size, whereas the in-game patch is about 153 MB. To proceed, users should ensure that there is enough free space on their devices.

The in-game patch has to be downloaded by the players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Next, users would have to toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" option. After doing so, they can install the file on their devices.

Step 4: Once the installation comes to an end, the game can be opened. A prompt will appear asking users to download the 153 MB in-game patch.

After logging in, players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: Users can log in to their PUBG Mobile Lite account and enjoy the 0.21.2 version after it ends.

In case of an error stating that there is a problem parsing the package that appears, users can consider downloading the APK file from the website again and following the steps mentioned above.

