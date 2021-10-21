PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK download link and installation guide for Android devices

The most recent version of PUBG Mobile Lite, 0.22.0, was launched a few weeks ago, and users were overjoyed at its arrival. As with all prior updates, several new features were added to the game and bugs were fixed to improve the gameplay experience for the playerbase.

Those who have yet to download the latest iteration can do so through the Google Play Store.

Alternatively, gamers may use the APK file available on the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The following is a tutorial on using the latter.

Disclaimer: Since the game is banned in India, Indian players should not download PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version APK file

Here are the detailed steps on the download and installation procedure:

Step 1: As previously stated, the APK can be obtained on the PUBG Mobile Lite website. Hence, users would have to go there first. Here is a link to it:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: The next step is to tap on the "APK Download" option on the game's website. By clicking on this, the download process for the APK file will start.

The 0.22.0 update can be downloaded by players using the new APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Before players download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK file, they need to know that it is 714 MB in size. It is imperative that they make sure their devices have enough storage to handle the download.

Step 3: Once the file is completely downloaded, users can enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and go ahead with the installation process.

After the end of the installation, the PUBG Mobile Lite app can be opened (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: When the installation draws to an end, players can open the app. , Individuals can subsequently log in with their accounts to try out the latest update of the battle royale title.

In case of a parsing error, players will need to reinstall the game's file. If the problem still persists, they can re-download the APK from the website and follow the steps listed above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish