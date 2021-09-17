PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta version APK download link for Android users

Every few months, new updates are released for PUBG Mobile Lite, and the developers incorporate several features and improve the existing ones. As a result, the recent versions of the game provide a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Before their release, a beta version is released in which the players can check and test out the various features. The 0.22.0 beta variant of PUBG Mobile Lite was made available pretty recently, and Android users can go ahead and download it on their devices utilizing the APK file.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and as a result, players from the country are advised to avoid downloading it on their devices.

Guide to downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta version on Android

Players who want to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta on their device can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: The first thing they must do is download the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta. They can do so by visiting the link below:

Download link for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta: Click here

The first step is to download the file for the beta version

Since the APK file is around 1001 MB in size, there should be sufficient storage space on their devices before they download and install it.

Step 2: Gamers will then be required to toggle on the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their device if they haven't done so previously.

Step 3: Subsequently, users can go ahead and install the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 beta.

After the installation ends, tap the "Guest" option to try out the beta (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the end of the installation procedure, players need to open the beta version. They can tap on the "Guest" account option and check out the new additions.

If an error appears during installation, gamers can re-download the APK again and follow all the steps mentioned above.

In the video above, readers can check out the aspects that the developers have introduced in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0.

