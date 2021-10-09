PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global update: APK download link, size, and requirements for Android

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale title available on the Android platform, designed primarily for users with low-end mobile devices. With regular updates and the inclusion of new features, the game has risen in popularity and gathered impressive numbers.

Update 0.22.0 of PUBG Mobile Lite was released recently and can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. With it, several cosmetic items were introduced to the game.

Gamers can also otherwise download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite version via the APK file.

Note: Players from India are advised not to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices as the game is banned in the country.

Step-by-step guide for downloading the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global update

Given below are the step-by-step directions that you can follow to use the APK file and avail the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version on your device:

Step 1: You must first visit PUBG Mobile Lite's website on any web browser to download the APK file. Alternatively, you can click on this to be taken to the official website.

Step 2: After you are on the game's website, click on the APK download option to get the file.

You then have to press the APK Download button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

As the APK file size for version 0.22.0 of PUBG Mobile Lite is 714 MB, you need to have sufficient space on your device before downloading it.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, you must enable the "Install from unknown source" setting in your phone, and then install the APK.

You have to open the game and login to your account (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: You can open the PUBG Mobile Lite application once it has been entirely installed. Subsequently, you can log in to your account and enjoy playing the 0.22.0 update.

If you encounter a parsing error during installation, you can reinstall the file. In case the issue is not resolved, we recommend that you re-download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite and follow the above steps again.

Requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0

In the image below, you can find out the minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Here are the minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent)

Hence, all those who meet these requirements will be able to run the game onto their devices.

