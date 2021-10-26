PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest APK link: Downloading and installing on Android devices

Periodic updates have aided the growth of PUBG Mobile Lite by introducing innovative content that keeps players engaged for months. As a result, new versions of the battle royale title always create a lot of excitement among the player base.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version was released a few weeks ago. With it, a slew of cosmetics, including upgradeable skins, were incorporated into the game.

Users who have not yet downloaded it can do so through the Google Play Store. The game's website provides an APK file that they can also use.

Note: Indian players should not download PUBG Mobile Lite as it is banned in the country.

Download guide for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version

To install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite, gamers need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Initially, they should head to the game's official website to download the APK file. They can visit it directly by tapping on this URL.

Step 2: As soon as users reach the PUBG Mobile Lite site, they must click on "APK Download", resulting in the file downloading.

On the website of PUBG Mobile Lite, the APK file can be found by players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Before going ahead with the download, players are required to be aware that the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version is 714 MB in size. As a result, they must ensure that their devices have sufficient storage.

Step 3: Finally, they can install the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file on their Android devices.

(The "Install from Unknown Source" setting has to be enabled by the players before proceeding with the installation procedure).

Once the installation is over, gamers can log in through one of the methods (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: When the installation is complete, gamers can launch the game. After logging in, they will be eligible to play the latest version.

If a parsing issue occurs, users must reinstall the game's APK file. If the problem persists, they can re-download the file to their devices and follow the previously described instructions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer