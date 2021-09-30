PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: APK file size, system requirements for low-end devices, graphics quality, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the popular games developed by Krafton. The game was released to offer the same PUBG battle royale experience to users with low-end devices.

The new update of the game features the Varenga Snow Fight mode. Many new outfits and weapon skins have also been added with the update. Players who want to experience these new additions can update the game via the app store or download the APK file.

In this article, we discuss PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK file size, system requirements for low-end devices, and graphics quality.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: APK file size

The latest update for PUBG Mobile Lite is officially available to players. To download the update, players can head to their respective app store. Other than that, players can also use the official PUBG Mobile Lite website to get the APK download link for the 0.22.0 update.

The APK file size is 714 MB, and players need to have at least 1GB of free space. Players can head to this link to get redirected to PUBG Mobile Lite's official website.

Upon reaching the website, the user needs to click on the download button on the upper right side. It will automatically start the APK download process, and players can install the new update on their device.

System requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best options for players who own a low-end device. The game only requires 1GB of RAM to install and run smoothly. For Android users, the OS version must be 4.0.3 or higher. With these specifications, players can run the game with significant gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Lite graphics:

PUBG Mobile Lite offers lots of graphics settings for the ultimate survival experience. The player can set different graphics settings based on their comfort level.

Here are the different graphics settings available for players in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Graphics: Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR

Smooth, Balanced, HD and HDR Frame Rates: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme

Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme Anti-aliasing: Disable and Enable

For players who want gameplay with better FPS can use the following graphics settings:

Graphics: Smooth

Smooth Frame Rates: Extreme:

Extreme: Anti-aliasing: Disable

Players who want gameplay with higher HD graphics quality can use the following graphics settings:

Graphics: HDR

HDR Frame Rates: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: Enable

