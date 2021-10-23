PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version APK file, download link, features, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has gathered a substantial player base, and the introduction of regular updates can be considered one of the reasons behind the same. Fans of the game eagerly anticipate the introduction of new versions, and 0.22.0 was launched only a few weeks ago.

With its release, several changes were made. Users who have yet to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update may do so via the Google Play Store.

The APK file may also be used to install the streamlined battle royale title. Players can find it on the game's official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile Lite should not be downloaded by Indian players since it is banned in the country.

Details of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version

Features

The latest update includes a slew of cosmetics, most notably upgradeable gun skins. New ones for rifles such as the SCAR-L, Groza, UZI, AKM, and others have made their way into the game. The video given below provides users with a comprehensive view of various skins:

Download procedure and APK file

Step 1: As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile Lite's APK file is present on its website. Hence, gamers will first have to visit it.

To visit PUBG Mobile Lite's website: Click here.

Step 2: For the next step, players are required to tap on "APK Download" to get the file for the game.

First, go on PUBG Mobile Lite's website and tap on "APK Download" (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Readers should keep in mind that the APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 is 714 MB. Therefore, before downloading, readers must ensure that their phones have sufficient space.

Step 3: Individuals should activate the "Install from Unknown Source" setting, and once this is turned on, they may begin the installation procedure.

Players should log in to PUBG Mobile Lite account using any one option (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Also Read

Step 4: Following a successful installation, PUBG Mobile Lite can be opened. Subsequently, players can sign in through their accounts and then try out the latest update.

In the event of a parsing error, users can try and reinstall PUBG Mobile Lite's APK. If the issue persists, they can download the respective file again and follow the steps given above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish