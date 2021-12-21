PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 latest update APK download link and size for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has a massive fanbase, with users from across the world enjoying this streamlined version. It has been a few months since the update's release as the 0.22.0 version went live in late September, primarily bringing in cosmetic items.

The developers released a new in-game patch to bring the 0.22.1 version just a few days ago. Players who already have the older version installed can just download the update within PUBG Mobile Lite to get the latest version.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, and as a result, players from the country should refrain from downloading or installing it on their devices.

Downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version

First, players need to download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version from the official website. Subsequently, they can install an in-game patch to access the latest version of the game (0.22.1).

Step 1: The first step involves visiting PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website. Players may click on this link to access it.

Tap the APK Download button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Next, gamers should tap on the APK download button to get the file. The download will then commence.

Note: The APK size for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version is 714 MB. On the other hand, players need to download the in-game patch for the latest version, weighing around 192 MB. Subsequently, they should make sure that there is sufficient download space available on the device before going ahead.

Step 3: Players can install the file once the download is complete. However, they should enable the 'install from unknown source' option.

The update requires 192 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Subsequently, users may open PUBG Mobile Lite, and an option will be prompted to download the in-game patch. They can click on the update button.

Users can sign in to enjoy the new version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 5: After the patch has been downloaded, players can sign in to their account to play the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If there is a message while installing the APK file that reads that there was an error parsing the package, it may be due to the incomplete APK. To resolve this, players may need to redownload the APK file and install it again.

Edited by Shaheen Banu