PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite has been massively successful since it has lower device requirements and a reduced file size. The developers periodically release updates that add new content and keep the players engaged.

The latest 0.23.1 iteration of the game was released recently, and it includes additions such as new gun skins and more. Users can access it by completing an in-game update of approximately 226 MB.

Players who do not have the battle royale title installed on their smartphones can download an APK file from the game’s website. A detailed guide on how to download PUBG Mobile Lite is offered below.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 update

The game can be downloaded using an APK file on the official website. Players can download it on their device and receive the latest edition by performing an in-game update, as mentioned above.

Players who are unfamiliar with the download and installation process can follow the detailed steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the game's official website using a web browser of your choice. You can access the website directly by clicking here.

Go to the official website of the game and tap on the 'APK Download' button (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, click on the "APK Download" button to download the file.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file is 946 MB, and a few additional in-game downloads will require extra space.

The size of the 0.23.0 APK is 946 MB (Image via Google)

Before beginning the download and installation process, you must check to see that your device has enough free storage.

Step 3: After completing the download procedure, enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on your device and complete the installation.

Step 4: You can open the battle royale title and complete the in-game update to get the latest version of the game.

After the in-game patch has been fully installed, you can access the 0.23.1 version of the game by logging in with your existing account using any of the available platforms.

Another method to download PUBG Mobile Lite

The Google Play Store can also be used (Image via Google Play Store)

Apart from the APK file, players also have the option to use the Google Play Store to install the battle royale title on their devices. Below are the simple steps to achieve the same:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up “PUBG Mobile Lite.” You can also click here to visit the game’s Play Store page.

Step 2: Click on the "Install" button to begin the download process for the latest version of the game. Once the installation is complete, you can go ahead and play the new update.

Note: Players from India should avoid playing PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices due to the ban implemented under Section 69A of the IT Act.

