PUBG Mobile Lite 1st anniversary update: New features and changes

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down variant of renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile, recently rolled out its 0.18.0 update globally. The game also finished its first year of launch, and the celebrations for its 1st anniversary have now begun.

To celebrate this exclusive event, Tencent Games introduced several new modifications linked to the 1st anniversary. The developers also published a brief teaser on this massive accomplishment on their Twitter handle.

The party has officially begun! 🎂 🎉 🎁



Join us and celebrate PUBG MOBILE LITE's 1st Year Anniversary today! pic.twitter.com/KXsR6Nk0Ow — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) August 1, 2020

Also read: How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on a laptop

As part of PUBG Mobile Lite's 1st Anniversary party, Tencent Games have kicked off various new themes and features. So, here's a glimpse of the features that players can try out during the course of the celebration.

PUBG Mobile Lite 1st Anniversary celebration changes

1. New Anniversary Lobby Theme

Anniversary lobby theme

Advertisement

When the gamers will update PUBG Mobile Lite to the latest version, the first noteworthy change is the Anniversary theme itself. The theme comes with a Season 15 Winner Pass Dacia skin in the background combined with a PUBG Mobile Lite banner and disco lighting. What's more, party speakers are also placed in the lobby, which will surely keep the players excited.

2. 1st Anniversary Exclusive Outfit

The PUBG MOBILE LITE birthday celebration is in full swing! 🎂 🎉



Pick up the Anniversary Set today! pic.twitter.com/u7vZxBNNzE — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) July 31, 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite is especially known for its cosmetic items like outfits sets and weapon skins. For the 1st Anniversary event, an Anniversary outfit set is introduced in the game which players can grab under the shop section.

Players are required to spin a wheel which grants them distinct rewards every time they try their luck. If the luck favours them, then they will obtain the exclusive Anniversary outfit right away.

3. Cable Cars

Ropeway car in PUBG Lite

The final significant change as part of the anniversary celebration is cable cars in the well-known Verenga map. While PUBG Mobile Lite was under beta testing, the programmers added cable cars to three distinct places on the map. The cable cars are now officially available in the game as part of the 1st-anniversary celebration. Players can easily trace the routes of those cable cars by enlarging the mini-map.

Also read: M416 vs M16A4: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?