PUBG Mobile Lite free BC generators are fake and can lead to account suspensions

Most free-to-play games feature in-game currency for in-app purchases—especially battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire, COD Mobile, and many more. Players can use that currency to buy an in-game Seasonal Pass, event items, outfits, camos, rare items, and a lot of other stuff.

There are various legitimate and illegitimate methods by which players can acquire free in-game currency in games like PUBG Mobile Lite. Needless to say, gamers are always up for free in-game money, and in the case of PUBG Mobile Lite, there are many free BC generators online that claim to grant free BC.

However, such free generators are fraudulent and may land players in serious trouble.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 new version update: APK download link for Android users.

Free BC generators for PUBG Mobile Lite are scams

Image via PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - They are not authorized by the developers

The developers do not authorize these free BC generators for PUBG Mobile. Using these free BC generators is illegal, and players should go for legitimate options rather than using fraudulent methods. Such methods are also considered illegal and cyber-crimes by many governments.

#2 - Players may face a ban for using them

PUBG Mobile Lite players, after getting caught while using this illegitimate method, will have to face an in-game ban which can either be permanent or thousands of days long.

#3 - These generators steal user data

Players are certain about getting free BC, but this comes at a greater price: losing sensitive user data. Most of these Free BC generators steal all the details and data that users provide while agreeing to their terms in a bid to get free BC. It is quite understandable how this data can be misused in so many ways.

Here's a video by "Buggy Buddy" explaining a similar kind of "free BC" scam:

Use legitimate methods

Google Opinion Rewards(Image via Google Play Store)

Players can use legitimate methods like Google opinion rewards and GPT websites and apps to earn free money. They can use this money to buy BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. They can buy WP, in-game items, outfits, skins, and other in-game stuff for free as well.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 latest version update: Direct APK download link for global Android users.

Edited by suwaidfazal