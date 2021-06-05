PUBG Mobile Lite new version update: APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

New PUBG Mobile Lite updates are released every few months to improve the gameplay experience. The latest update of the game (0.21.0) was released back in April. Players can download it from the Google Play Store or via the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite new version update

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update on their devices:

Step 1: Players must visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to do so.

Users are required to click on the "APK Download" button

Step 2: Players should then click on the “APK Download” option at the bottom of the website's home page. The APK file will be downloaded soon.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is 610 MB. Players should ensure that they have adequate storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: After the APK file is downloaded, players should locate and install it.

Players need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before installing the file if they haven’t done so previously.

Step 4: Players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the new version of the BR title.

Note: If a player encounters an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the APK file again and following the same steps mentioned above again.

