PUBG Mobile Lite Free Winner Pass: All you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the free Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

The free version of the Winner Pass is automatically credited into the player's account

PUBG Mobile Lite

The latest Season 14 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially been rolled out and the update has brought a new Season 14 Winner Pass into the game. With new rewards and missions, the latest Winner Pass is available for purchase under the 'shop' section of the game.

Whenever a new season hits the game servers, the developers launch the Winner Pass in three different versions. Amidst all of them, the free variant of the Winner Pass is the most popular one. Not only does it offer free pass points, but it also helps you unlock free exclusive rewards of the winner pass.

Meanwhile, the other two variants of Winner Pass i.e. Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus are the paid variants and also offer various exclusive rewards. The Elite Upgrade Pass comes at an affordable price of 280 BC while the upgrade plus version costs around 800 BC.

How to get free Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

In order to claim the free version of the PUBG Lite Winner Pass, players are only required to visit the WP section of the game. After navigating there, the list of rewards will appear on the screen. From there, you can choose between the three versions.

The free version of the Winner Pass is credited into the player's account by default. The next step is to complete the missions and progress by leveling up. Upon completing the set of missions, free rewards will be unlocked accordingly.

Advertisement

List of free Season 14 Winner Pass rewards

Here's the list of free rewards featured in the Season 14 Winner Pass of PUBG Mobile Lite.

500 BP: Unlocks at level 1

Exp card: Unlocks at level 3

x2 BP coins: Unlocks at level 7

RP card: Unlocks at level 10

EXP Card: Unlocks at level 14

Horror Parachute: Unlocks at level 15

Apart from the aforementioned rewards, players will also get additional perks and benefits upon reaching different tier ranks. There are a total of 30 levels in the Winner Pass and the final level gives away a deep-sea finish skin for the airplane.

Also read: PUBG Mobile and Yamaha collaboration announced