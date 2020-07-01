PUBG Mobile Lite Season 14 Winner Pass: Start Date, Price, and free rewards

The Winner Pass of Season 14 is out now and is available to purchase in PUBG Mobile Lite

The Season 14 winner pass began on 1st July and will end on 31st July.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 14 winner pass, Image credit: Reblogtech

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of the famous mobile Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile, has finally received its Season 14 update with a whole new winner pass. With new exciting rewards and introductions in the game, a new season has begun and the developers have released several new features in the latest patch.

Apart from the new Winner pass, the ranks of all the players have been reset as usual. Meanwhile, many of the players have started grinding in the game to achieve a higher tier rank.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass 100 RP outfit revealed

As winner pass of Season 14 is also out now and everyone will want to have a glimpse at the new update before they hop into the game. Thus, here we have listed the key details of the new PUBG Mobile Lite Season 14 update that will give you an overview before your purchase the Elite pass.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 14 Winner Pass details

Start Date and End date

After the end of the previous season, it's time to witness amazing additions in the new update. PUBG Mobile Lite Season 14 began on 1st July and will last for a month in the game. The end date for the Season 14 winner pass is 31st July. Throughout the season, players can unlock various characters, skins, outfits, and much more in the game.

Besides this, interesting missions have also been laid out in the Elite pass sections that reward pass points upon completion. With the assistance of these points, players can get their hands on several compelling items in PUBG Lite.

Advertisement

Difference between Elite upgrade and Elite upgrade plus

Elite upgrade vs Elite upgrade plus; Image via Combat guruji

Every new winner pass in PUBG comes with two variants. The Elite upgrade comes at an affordable price of 280 BC. However, the Elite upgrade plus version of the winner pass is a bit expensive compared to the former one. But it offers various perks and benefits that are missing in the basic version like free BC and royale points.

In addition to this, players can open 10 ranks instantly after purchasing the Elite upgrade plus winner pass, which is equivalent to 1,000 BC. With bonus vehicle skins and exclusive costumes, the upgraded version of the winner pass costs 800 BC.

Season 14 Winner Pass rewards

We're finally heading towards the list of rewards exclusively made for the latest Season 14 winner pass. On the first level, players can unlock a red color costume and a dance emote. Later on the third level, the winner pass is offering 35 BC which you can save to spend on the next elite pass.

Red costume

Moreover, a horror parachute and sharkskin of Dacia can be also claimed by making progress.

Dacia skin

There are a total of 30 levels in the winner pass and the final level gives away a deep-sea finish skin for the airplane. You can equip your airplane with this skin while dropping on the island.

Deep-sea finish skin for the Airplane.

Also read: PUBG Mobile and Yamaha collaboration announced