PUBG Mobile Lite Global version 0.19.0 release date revealed

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 global update is just around the corner. The developers of the game are currently beta testing the 0.19.0 update to ensure all the existing bugs and glitches are removed before the version is released globally.

Players have been able to spot several changes in the beta version, including Zombie Mode, an enhanced Miramar map, Mirado vehicle and more.

The current PUBG Mobile Lite beta testing will last for a month, and the developers will roll out the global update once it concludes. Here's a look at the expected release date of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update release date

Many data miners and leakers have revealed that PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 is expected to release between 25th and 30th of September. However, an official announcement regarding the release date is yet to come.

Some unofficial sources have also claimed that the beta version is currently running on the 0.19.3 update and the company is likely to release one more update for the same, 0.19.4. As soon as the beta phase draws to a close, the players will be able to download the latest version from the respective sources.

The update will weigh around 350 MB for existing players, whereas the new players will have to download a total of 650 MB to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update features

Here are the changes that players can expect in the forthcoming update:

New Lobby theme

Zombie Survive till dawn mode

Halloween events and theme

Victor character

Miramar map

Mirado vehicle in Miramar map

New locations in Varenga map

