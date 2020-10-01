PUBG Mobile Lite is made for users with low-end devices so that they can enjoy a battle royale experience similar to PUBG Mobile without worrying about any kind of lag.

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite arrived on 17th September and brought in exciting new features.

The Winner Pass Season 17 has just arrived today, and there is a minor in-game patch that unlocks the WP section. If you haven’t downloaded the game yet, then you can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 1.0 Winner Pass Season 17 from the link given below.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update (APK) Season 17 Winners Pass Download link

There is no need for an OBB file. Players can download/update the game using the APK file alone.

Download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB. Ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the files.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided earlier.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources. You can skip this step if you have already enabled it.

Step 3: Located the APK file on your device and install it.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game and complete various missions to obtain rewards from the new Winner Pass.

If you encounter an error with the message ‘there was an error parsing the package’ while installing the APK file, you can try installing it again. If you face the same problem, you can consider re-downloading the APK again and following the same steps mentioned above again.

