PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. Like the original game, regular updates are implemented into PUBG Mobile Lite to enhance the battle royale experience for its players.

The PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update was rolled out in mid-November, and a bunch of new features like the universal mark feature, winter castle, and more were added to the game.

Players can also download the latest global version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Also Read: Five best Android emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Android devices via the APK file

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Here are the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version using the APK file:

Advertisement

Step 1: First, players would have to open the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click on the link given below to visit the webpage of the game.

Website: Click here

Step 2: They would then have to press the ‘APK Download’ button.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, players will have to enable the “Install from unknown source’ option on their device if it hasn’t been enabled by them previously.

The option can be enabled via: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Lastly, they would have to locate and install the APK file.

Players can open and enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite global version after the installation process is complete.

If players face a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences in both games in 2020