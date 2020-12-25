PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Android: APK and OBB download links for worldwide users

Like its elder cousin, PUBG Mobile Lite has amassed an enormous player base across the world. This immense popularity can be partly credited to the addition of new features with periodic updates.

In November, the 0.20.0 update hit the servers of the game and brought in several new changes like the Winter Castle, the Universal Mark feature, the Parachute trail and more. Players can download the latest version of the game via the APK file to test all the new features.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Android via APK and OBB files

Users only require the APK file to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update. The APK file size is around 575 MB, so players must ensure to have enough storage space on their device before downloading it.

Step 1: Gamers can visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite and tap the download option on the web page's top-right corner.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear, and users have to press the APK download button.

Step 3: Next, they can enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if it hasn't been done already.

(Users can do so via these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources)

Step 4: Lastly, they have to locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete players can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

If gamers face a 'There was a problem parsing the package error,' they can try re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

