PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20: Release date, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter variant of the original version of PUBG Mobile, which was primarily aimed to fulfill the needs of low-end device users.

Like its original variant, PUBG Mobile Lite also features seasonal events, Winner Pass, and various in-game cosmetic items and skins.

The developers of the game introduce a new season pass every month, generally at the beginning of the month. After the conclusion of the Season 19 Winner Pass, the WP section will be locked, and players will not be able to access it anymore.

As the Season 19 of PUBG Mobile Lite is nearing its end, this article sheds light on the release date, leaked rewards, and many more details of the Winner Pass 20 in the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass

The conclusion of Season 19's Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is near, and the new Winner Pass will likely begin from January 1st, 2021, bringing in new sets of rewards and events for the players to play and collect.

There are usually two paid variants of the pass called the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The price of the Elite Upgrade Pass is 280 BC, and the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass is 800 BC. Players can buy these passes in-game.

According to the recent patch notes from the developers, the Winner Pass tier levels have been upgraded from level 30 to level 40.

Leaked rewards for Winner Pass Season 20

These are the leaked rewards that haven't officially been announced and may also not finally make it to the game. Here are some of the leaked rewards that might be featured in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass:

Elf Helper set (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Reindeer Smoke Grenade (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Neon Punk 2 seat motorcycle (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Neon Punk Finish Aeroplane Skin (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

Bowknot buggy (Image via 9DSarmy/YouTube)

The video below elucidates more details about the Winner Pass of Season 20 PUBG Mobile Lite:

How to procure the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Upon the arrival of the next Winner Pass, players can follow the steps below to upgrade it:

Run PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon present on the default loading screen.

Next, tap on the "Upgrade" option. The two paid variants of the pass would appear on the screen.

Choose the required variant and click on the "Buy" option below it.

The BC will be deducted accordingly, and the Winner Pass will be unlocked.

