PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update for Season 19: APK download link and TapTap method for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

This version has multiple differences from the original game, like map size, number of players and more, and offers a smoother gaming experience for players with low-end mobile devices.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite had rolled out the last update, i.e., 0.20.0, back in mid-November. The update brought a series of new features to the game, including a new location, festival decorations and more.

This article provides users with a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update using the game's APK file and TapTap.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How worldwide users can download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update

#1 Using APK file

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, so players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite global version using the APK file:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: They should then click on the download APK button.

Step 3: Next, players will have to enable the “Install from unknown source’ option if it hasn’t been enabled previously. They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: They should then locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete, players will be able to enjoy the updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

#2 Using TapTap

Follow the steps given below to install the PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update from TapTap:

Step 1: Players must first download and install the TapTap application from its official website. They can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: They should then search for PUBG Mobile Lite global version.

Step 3: Players can then select the game and tap on the download button. The game will be downloaded and installed.

